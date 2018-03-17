Raid box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer earns Rs 10.04 crore

Raid box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer is off to a good start at the box office. Raid box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer is off to a good start at the box office.

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid is off to a good start at the box office with a collection of Rs 10.04 crore on Day 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the collection of the film and wrote, “After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards… Evening/night shows saw super growth… A double digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening… Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 10.04 cr. India biz.”

Talking about the weekend collection of Raid, trade analyst Girish Johar told indianepress.com, “Raid is expected to collect around Rs 30 crore in its first weekend. Director Raj Kumar Gupta, who has helmed films like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica among others, is known in the industry for making films that deliver a strong message.”

Touted as the first Bollywood project to be based on an Income Tax raid, Raid is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Set in the 80s, Raid explores how one of the country’s most high-profile raids was executed by a fearless IT officer.

In her review of Raid, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The pithily named Raid is about, well, the raid that’s planned and executed by a ramrod straight income tax officer and his colleagues upon a wealthy businessman. This is the kind of film which needs to play out like a razor-sharp thriller for it to succeed: Raid, plumped up with wholly superfluous songs and stretched passages, is pithy in name only.”

