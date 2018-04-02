Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn film all set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Raid starred Ajay Devgn along with Ileana D Cruz and Saurabh Shukla. Raid starred Ajay Devgn along with Ileana D Cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

Raid, inspired by real-life IT raids that were conducted by the officers of the Indian Revenue Service in the 1980s, has continued to mint money at the box office. The Ajay Devgn starrer is yet another hit of 2018 that is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club, after Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection of the film until the end of its third week.

Taran shared the film has earned Rs 94.19 crore until March 31st. He wrote on Twitter, “#Raid is nearing ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 1.82 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 94.19 cr. India biz.” However, with new releases like Hichki and Baaghi 2, which are faring well at the box office, Raid might take a day or two to achieve its target.

Meanwhile, Taran expressed how this year started off on a positive note in comparison to 2017. He wrote, “Unlike previous years, the first quarter of 2018 has brought hope, cheer and optimism… #Padmaavat, #PadMan, #SonuKeTituKiSweety, #Raid and #Hichki have brought our smiles back… #Baaghi2 should also open big… Well begun indeed!”

Also read | Bollywood box office in March: Ajay Devgn’s film raids theatres, Baaghi 2 secures highest opening

Raid, also starring Ileana D’Cruz, was panned by critics for its stretched plot but the audience seems to have liked the film. Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta had written in her review, “The pithily named Raid is about, well, the raid that’s planned and executed by a ramrod straight income tax officer and his colleagues upon a wealthy businessman. This is the kind of film which needs to play out like a razor-sharp thriller for it to succeed: Raid, plumped up with wholly superfluous songs and stretched passages, is pithy in name only.”

The film, also starring Saurabh Shukla, hit screens on March 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd