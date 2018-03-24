Raid box office collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Income Tax Officer act faces competition from Rani Mukerji’s teacher in Hichki

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid collects Rs 3.55 crore on Friday. Ajay Devgn starrer Raid collects Rs 3.55 crore on Friday.

Saurabh Shukla and Ajay Devgn starrer Raid is slowly inching towards the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film has earned a total of Rs 66.60 crore. It has managed to have an impressive run at the theatres in the first week of its release. Though the collections of the thriller witnessed a dip on Friday after the release of Rani Mukerji’s Hichki, it is expected that the film will get back on track on the weekend. Trade analyst Girish Johar also believes that the release of Hichki will not affect the business of Ajay Devgn starrer since the two films are completely different.

Inspired by the high profile income tax raids conducted in the 80s, the film earned Rs 3.55 crore on Friday in comparison to Rs 4.66 crore on Thursday. Sharing the box office collection of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Raid faces a decline at the start of Week 2, but is DECENT nonetheless… Should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 66.60 cr. India biz.” A look back at Bollywood’s box office performance in the first three months of the year 2018 indicates that Raid is second highest opening week grosser after Padmaavat which earned Rs 166.50 crore in its extended first week.

Raid, also starring Ileana D’Cruz, was panned by critics for its stretched plot but the audience seems to have liked the film. Now, will they continue to shower their love on the movie or not will be known in the second week of the film at the ticket counters.

