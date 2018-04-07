Ajay Devgn starrer Raid crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid enters the coveted 100 crore club. Ajay Devgn starrer Raid enters the coveted 100 crore club.

Ajay Devgn’s crime drama Raid is having a dream run at the box office. Earning a total of Rs 100.14 crore, the film has now made its way to the coveted Rs 100 crore club. While Raid is Ajay Devgn’s eighth film to enter the club, it marks Ileana D’Cruz’s third entry to the group.

Raid had a solo release at the theatres on March 16 with a decent opening of Rs 10.04 crore. With a good word-of-mouth promotion, the film saw a collection of Rs 41.10 crore in just three days at the box office. The film also stars actor Saurabh Shukla in a pivotal role and his camaraderie with Devgn has been much appreciated by movie buffs.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Here’s the fourth 💯 cr film of 2018… #Raid crosses ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 22… [Week 4] Fri 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.14 cr. India biz. HIT. ₹ 100 cr Club – 2018 #Padmaavat #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS #Baaghi2 #Raid India biz.”

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2018

So what made Raid tick with the audiences? Film and trade analyst Girish Johar credits Raid’s success to two people: Ritesh Shah and Ajay Devgn. While Shah is the man behind Raid’s tautly written script and screenplay, only an actor with the caliber of Devgn could do justice to a powerful role like that of Amay Patnaik.

Raid’s plot follows the story of a fearless Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik (Devgn) who conducts a raid on one of the city’s most high-profile and well-connected politician-cum-businessman (Shukla). Ileana D’Cruz plays the role of Patnaik’s wife who stands by him through thick and thin.

Raid is the fourth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in 2018.

