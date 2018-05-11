Raazi box office prediction: Alia Bhatt starrer expected to collect Rs 5 crore on day 1

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi hits the theatres on May 11. Alia Bhatt’s Raazi hits the theatres on May 11.

It would be an understatement to say that Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented female actors in Bollywood currently. Last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the actor is coming back to the screen as an Indian spy this time in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Raazi is the story of Sehmat who puts her life on the stake and marries into a Pakistani household to relay classified information to the Indian forces. Based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka, Raazi will make for an intense patriotic watch for movie buffs.

So will Raazi be able to pull enough traction at the theatres? Film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “A deadly combination is at work in Raazi: Karan Johar’s backing, Alia Bhatt’s acting and Meghna Gulzar’s direction. Moreover, Alia is coming back to the silver screen after a wait of almost a year, so the expectations are huge from this one.” He also added, “The trailer and the songs have generated ample buzz but Raazi is also a huge step away from the hardcore commercial flicks. It is therefore expected to serve to a limited multiplex audience.”

Johar said that Raazi is expected to open at somewhere around Rs 5 crore at the Indian box office. But he is quick to add that if Raazi gets good reviews from critics as well as the audience, its graph could change drastically. Similar has been the case with a number of Bollywood movies lately. A 30 to 40 percent hike can be expected in case Raazi experiences a successful word-of-mouth promotion.

Apart from Alia, Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapoor and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles. It has secured a solo release at the theatres on May 11. While previous week releases 102 Not Out and Omerta have failed to make an impact at the box office, Raazi still faces competition from Marvel’s record-breaking hit Avengers: Infinity War.

