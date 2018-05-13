Raazi box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt starrer expected to cross Rs 25 crore mark in the first weekend

Alia Bhatt plays a Kashmiri undercover agent in Raazi. Alia Bhatt plays a Kashmiri undercover agent in Raazi.

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has been wreaking havoc at the Indian box office. Surpassing all expectations, the film collected Rs 7.53 on its opening day and even experienced a growth of more than 50 percent on its second day with a collection of Rs 11.30 crore. While its total collection currently stands at Rs 18.83 crore, the film is expected to continue its magical run over the coming days as well.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts Raazi’s weekend collection to land somewhere between Rs 25 crore to Rs 27 crore. Its collection on Sunday will be a significant factor in deciding the movie’s overall performance. With no other big names in the cast, the film completely relies on the shoulders of its lead actor Alia Bhatt. But looks like a good word-of-mouth promotion and decent reviews have also worked in the film’s favour.

Inspired by true events, Raazi narrates the story of a 19-year-old Kashmiri student Sehmat who embarks on a mission to relay classified information from Pakistan to help India in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. It is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka.

#Raazi continues its SPLENDID RUN… Witnesses 50.07% growth on Sat… The SUPER-STRONG word of mouth is translating into SUPER-SOLID biz… Expected to collect ₹ 31 cr+ in its opening weekend… Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: ₹ 18.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2018

Helmed by Talvar director Meghna Gulzar, Raazi has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat in significant roles.

