Raazi box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt film to open well

When Alia Bhatt entered the film industry, many dismissed her as another star kid, but she has proven she has talent in her and has experimented with different genres and roles. In Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, she plays the role of a spy who marries into a Pakistan family solely to report back to Indian authorities. The movie is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. Vicky Kaushal also stars in Raazi. This is Alia’s first film after Badrinath Ki Dulhania which released in March last year. So, it has been a long wait for her fans.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had pegged the expected collection at Rs 5 crore. He had said, “A deadly combination is at work in Raazi: Karan Johar’s backing, Alia Bhatt’s acting and Meghna Gulzar’s direction. Moreover, Alia is coming back to the silver screen after a wait of almost a year, so the expectations are huge from this one.” He also added, “The trailer and the songs have generated ample buzz but Raazi is also a huge step away from the hardcore commercial flicks. It is therefore expected to serve to a limited multiplex audience.”

Johar had also said that the collections may jump if Raazi gets good reviews from critics and audiences. And indeed, this film is getting positive reviews. The Indian Express’ own Shalini Langer had given it a glowing review. In her 3.5 star review, she concluded by saying, “…at a time when hate and anger are the currency of the subcontinent, a film like Raazi needs to be made. For peeping into the Valley and finding a true-blue patriot, for looking across the border and finding decency, and for giving Kashmiri embroidery as worn by Alia an authentic, modern, featherlight touch. Like a delicious Indian irony, expect the clothes to linger around longer.”

Alia Bhatt has sufficient star power to drive a film. Vicky Kaushal, who is himself an accomplished actor, is then a cherry on the cake. Raazi will surely do good business over the weekend. Beyond that, word-of-mouth promotion will come into play.

