Raazi box office collection day 6: The Alia Bhatt starrer is still going strong at the box office

Alia Bhatt has been receiving a lot of acclaim for portraying the character of Sehmat in her latest film Raazi. The film, based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, is inspired by a true story of a Kashmiri woman who married a Pakistani Army officer and traveled across the border to gather intelligence for the Indian Army.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi has found takers among the audience and even the critics have applauded the film. In the first five days, Raazi managed to collect Rs 45.34 crore. It is yet to be seen if the film will maintain its growth at the box office through the weekend as well. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, is a period drama set in 1971.

#Raazi continues its dominance… Occupancy/footfalls on Mon and Tue clearly indicates it’s poised for a FANTASTIC Week 1 total [approx ₹ 55 cr+]… Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 45.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2018

Shalini Langer of Indian Express wrote in her review of Raazi, “Raazi hangs on to that ‘true story’ claim, adding ‘incredible’ to it. That means it has almost all ground covered, apart from the fact that you should know by now that ‘a true story’ doesn’t have to be ‘the true story’. But never mind, for Raazi is as true as mainstream Bollywood can get in dealing with two countries now joined only by rancour and wars. For at the heart of it are two normal families, separated by a border not yet as delineated by hate, and joined in their individual love for own motherland. When they look at the ‘other’, they don’t see an enemy, but people similar to them acting out of that same patriotic instinct.”

