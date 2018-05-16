Raazi box office collection day 5: Meghna Gulzar and Alia Bhatt’s film inches towards Rs 50 crore mark

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is going strong at the ticket counters. Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is going strong at the ticket counters.

Meghna Gulzar’s espionage thriller Raazi has struck the right chord with movie buffs. The Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer is going strong even on weekdays. After a successful first weekend, the film bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures has earned Rs 6.10 crore on Tuesday. On Monday too, the film witnessed a decent footfall and added Rs 6.30 crore to the total box office collection of the film. After five days of its run in theatres, the total earnings of Raazi stands at Rs 45.34 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s collection on Tuesday in a tweet. He wrote, “#Raazi continues its dominance… Occupancy/footfalls on Mon and Tue clearly indicates it’s poised for a FANTASTIC Week 1 total [approx ₹ 55 cr+]… Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 45.34 cr. India biz.” Apart from an engaging narrative, it is Bollywood’s young superstar Alia Bhatt’s impeccable acting which is pulling the audience to the theatres.

#Raazi continues its dominance… Occupancy/footfalls on Mon and Tue clearly indicates it’s poised for a FANTASTIC Week 1 total [approx ₹ 55 cr+]… Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 45.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2018

Within six years in the Hindi film industry, Alia Bhatt has become the reigning queen of the box office. She is the one who can carry a film solely on her shoulders. A look back at the box office collection of her films proves that the 25-year-old actor has managed to form a loyal fan base for herself.

As Raazi continues its dominance at the box office with Rs 45.34 crore already in its kitty, it seems 2018 has got another big hit.

