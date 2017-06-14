Raabta box office collection day 5: Sushant Singh Rajput film’s weekend earning less than MS Dhoni day 1 collection

Raabta box office collection: The film which narrates the reincarnation story of two lovers collected mere 15. 93 crore on the box office during the weekend. Raabta box office collection: The film which narrates the reincarnation story of two lovers collected mere 15. 93 crore on the box office during the weekend.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s ‘raabta’ failed to create magic on the silver screen. The sizzling chemistry between the lead couple, both on and off the screen, clicked with the movie buffs before the release of Raabta but it failed to pull them to the theatres post its release. The film which narrates the reincarnation story of two lovers collected mere 15. 93 crore on the box office during the weekend despite having no big banner film releasing along with it. On Monday, the collection of the film dipped by 60% and managed to earn only Rs 2.53 crore. And with each passing day, the film’s collection is hinting towards its box office failure. On Tuesday, the Dinesh Vijan directorial, Raabta minted a mere Rs. 2.25 crore. Compare it to Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, which earned Rs 21.3 crore on day one.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the total collection of the film until now. “#Raabta Fri 5.61 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.21 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 20.71 cr. India biz,” tweeted Taran. Though Sushant and Kriti pulled off the story well in the initial few minutes of the movie, later it turned into a typical Bollywood flick where the lead couple meets, falls in love and then pulls apart only to come back together by the climax of the movie. Even the cameo of Rajkummar Rao who played a 324-year-old man in the film failed to save the sinking boat of Raabta.

#Raabta Fri 5.61 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.21 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 20.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2017

Much before its release, Raabta was embroiled in a legal battle as the makers of Telugu film Magadheera claimed that certain scenes in the Dinesh Vijan’s film were copied from their film. Later, the makers withdrew their claims and the film got released successfully.

