Raabta box office collection day 4: Will Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon film pass Monday test?

Even though Raabta might have failed to perform at box office, the audience seems to have liked the chemistry of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. Even though Raabta might have failed to perform at box office, the audience seems to have liked the chemistry of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in the film.

Dinesh Vijan directorial Raabta failed to live up to expectations during its first weekend. The film managed to bring in around Rs 15.93 crore, collecting mere Rs 5.21 crore on Sunday. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon film have so far collected Rs 2.36 crore from the overseas market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures and wrote, “#Raabta Fri 5.61 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.21 cr. Total: ₹ 15.93 cr. India biz.” He also wrote, “#Raabta – OVERSEAS – opening weekend: $ 366,825 [₹ 2.36 cr]… Data follows…” It remains to be seen if the film will pass weekday test.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput said that failure of a film doesn’t affect him. “No, failure of a film doesn’t scare me. But I am aware it has repercussions. It doesn’t scare me because I started (acting) when I quit Delhi College of Engineering and I was doing theatre… I was staying with six guys in a single room, ” the actor told IANS.

“When I was doing theatre or TV, I was thinking that ‘Okay, I have to slog right now because one day I will be successful’. I was successful then… Be it theatre, TV or films I don’t care… As long as I act,” Sushant added.

Even though Raabta might have failed to perform at box office, the audience seems to have liked the chemistry of Kriti and Sushant in the film. Amid speculations of their alleged relationship, Sushant spoke about Kriti and said, “Kriti is a very dear and a special friend. There are many things that we can talk about, and share similar passions. Delhi background, engineering, food, films. She is also very transparent and a very hard working actor, which I absolutely admire.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd