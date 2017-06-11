Raabta box office collection day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput film collects Rs 15.93 crore

Raabta box office collection day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon film has failed to pick up growth over the weekend. Raabta box office collection day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon film has failed to pick up growth over the weekend.

Despite being much talked about, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon film Raabta failed to register any growth on the second day of its release. Its Friday collection has also been less than expected. The Dinesh Vijan directorial has so far got poor reviews will now solely depend on Sunday collection to reach a decent weekend collection figure. The film has so far amassed Rs 15.93 crore, failing to pick up momentum during the first weekend.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures, “#Raabta Fri 5.61 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.21 cr. Total: ₹ 15.93 cr. India biz.”

Raabta was released on 1820 screens in India and on 330 screens in the overseas market. Meanwhile, amid speculations of her alleged relationship with Sushant, Kriti says that she wants to keep a part of her life private.

#Raabta Fri 5.61 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.21 cr. Total: ₹ 15.93 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2017

“There is a part of my life that I share with my fans. I am pretty active on social media… So yes, there are little things which I do share with my fans; but I do believe that there is a part of my life which is private and (which I would) like to keep private. I want that small space for myself and for the people who are really close to me,” Kriti told IANS.

“I don’t want the focus to go away from my work. I’d rather want you to talk about my work than what’s happening in my personal life. Three films, one link-up — not a bad thing… It doesn’t bother me. It is completely fine. Gossip is something which sort of interests people more,” Kriti added.

