Raabta box office collection day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon film starts on a decent note

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer Raabta had a sluggish start on its first day. The film based on reincarnation also stars Rajkummar Rao. Raabta saw an average occupancy rate of 15% during its morning shows, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. The film was released on 1820 screens in India and on 330 screens in the overseas market. Raabta is expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday. Another release this weekend – Behen Hogi Teri starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan saw 5-10% occupancy rates during morning shows.

Raabta has got mixed reviews so far from critics and audience. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review about the movie, “For the purpose of the record, we note that the trio—both Shiv and Zak are vying for the affections of the pretty Saira — are given Budapest as a scenic playground. The city is used well, and there are enough sparks between Shiv, banker and incorrigible flirt, and Saira, baker and maker of delicious pastry, to keep us engaged.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput while promoting for Raabta, spoke about his work and career. When asked about his ‘arrogant’ image, Sushant said, “After ‘M S Dhoni…’ people started saying I turned arrogant but people see things the way they want to. I am not bothered by what others feel about me… I know how I am and how I want to be.”

“I take the responsibility of everything I do. If I am asked some question I will say what I feel, not what somebody else wants to listen. I am not a people pleaser. I will not endorse a popular opinion just for the sake of getting an acknowledgement. I will be extremely confident in putting forward my version of things,” Sushant added.

