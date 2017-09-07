Poster Boys box office prediction: Sunny and Bobby Deol starrer to earn Rs 3 crore?

Poster Boys box office predictions: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer is expected to earn Rs 3 crore. Poster Boys box office predictions: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer is expected to earn Rs 3 crore.

After Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be reuniting once again on screen in Poster Boys. The film is directed by Shreyas Talpade. From quirky dance sequences to Sunny Deol’s ‘dhai kilo ki haath’ action, Poster Boys has all the elements of a quintessential Bollywood film that falls under the genre of comedy. During a chat with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said the film is expected to earn around Rs 3 crores.

“I am expecting roughly around Rs 3 crores. The Deols have a strong fanbase in the northern side of India, hence I am expecting it to do better there,” said Girish Johar. Last week’s releases, Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho and Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar’s Subh Mangal Saavdhan, have both fared well at the box office. Although the films have turned almost a week old, the earnings remain strong. On asking him about the present competition in the market, the film business expert pointed out that each week the audience usually watch out for fresh new releases.

“When there are so many screenings usually the audience would want to go for a fresh film. The success of both Daddy and Poster Boys may rely on a good word-of-mouth,” said Girish Johar.

“Daddy and Poster Boys are decent and well-promoted films. Both belong to different genres. Poster Boys is in the zone of the kind of desi films which are running well right now. Poster Boys is a humourous films, with a message, atleast that’s what they tried to convince through the promos,” he added later.

