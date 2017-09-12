Poster Boys box office collection Day 6: Sunny and Bobby Deol’s film earns Rs 10.30 cr

Poster Boys box office collection Day 6: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol film is not showing good numbers. Poster Boys box office collection Day 6: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol film is not showing good numbers.

Sunny and Bobby Deol’s Poster Boys had a slow start at the box office, but soon it picked up pace and showed an upward trend. However, its total collection has been altogether disappointing in its run of six days at the theaters. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the film and the total collection which the film has made till date is Rs. 10.30 crore.

Taran tweeted, “#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.10 cr, Mon 1.15 cr, Tue 1 cr, Wed 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 10.30 cr. India biz.”

While Poster Boys is the Bollywood directorial debut of Shreyas Talpade, it also brings the iconic Yamla Pagla Deewana duo of Bobby and Sunny back to the screens. Poster Boys is the official remake of the 2014 Marathi hit Poshter Boyz which was also helmed by Shreyas. And considering the kind of work that has been put into the project, the low collection must come as a huge disappointment for all the stakeholders and distributors.

See Poster Boys box office collection Day 6 here:

#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.10 cr, Mon 1.15 cr, Tue 1 cr, Wed 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 10.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2017

The film was panned by critics as well. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta said, “Whenever the plot feels like it, it picks up on Sunny Deol’s punchy dialogues from his past films. This really tired device only serves to remind us of a time when Sunny made watchable films. Here he is a selfie-obsessed middle-aged fellow who is busy saving his sister’s ‘rishta’ from crumbling when he is not cosying up to his simpering ‘biwi’ (Sonali Kulkarni). We won’t ask what she’s doing here: nor the dependable Kalsekar. Presumably, everyone has bills to pay.”

