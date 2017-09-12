Poster Boys box office collection Day 5: Sunny and Bobby Deol’s film shows worrying trend

Poster Boys box office collection Day 5: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol film is not showing good numbers. Poster Boys box office collection Day 5: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol film is not showing good numbers.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s Poster Boys had a slow start at the box office, but soon it picked up pace and showed an upward trend. However, its total collection has been altogether disappointing in its run of four days at the theaters.

The film has collected a total of Rs 8.35 crore, with just Rs 1.10 crore, according to boxofficeindia.com, on Monday. It really needs to improve its performance in the coming days to escape being called a flop by movie buffs. After opening at Rs 1.75 crore, the film had picked up on Saturday with the earning of Rs 2.40 crore. On Sunday too, the film had shown a decent show with its collection of Rs 3.10 crore, taking the total weekend figures of the film to Rs 7.25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the box office figures of Sunday and wrote, “#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 7.25 cr. India biz,” he said. While Poster Boys is the Bollywood directorial debut of Shreyas Talpade, it also brings the iconic Yamla Pagla Deewana duo of Bobby and Sunny back to the screens. Poster Boys is the official remake of the 2014 Marathi hit Poshter Boyz which was also helmed by Shreyas. And considering the kind of work that has been put into the project, the low collection must come as a huge disappointment for all the stakeholders and distributors.

The film was panned by critics as well. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta said, “Whenever the plot feels like it, it picks up on Sunny Deol’s punchy dialogues from his past films. This really tired device only serves to remind us of a time when Sunny made watchable films. Here he is a selfie-obsessed middle-aged fellow who is busy saving his sister’s ‘rishta’ from crumbling when he is not cosying up to his simpering ‘biwi’ (Sonali Kulkarni). We won’t ask what she’s doing here: nor the dependable Kalsekar. Presumably, everyone has bills to pay.”

