Poster Boys box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol film looks bleak on weekdays?

Sunny and Bobby Deol starrer Poster Boys had a slow opening but soon it saw growth on its opening weekend. However, its collection, which is already disappointing, is expected to dip further on Monday as it usually the case. After opening at Rs 1.75 crore, the film picked up on Saturday with the earning of Rs 2.40 crore. On Sunday too, the film showed some upswing and made a collection of Rs 3.10 crore, taking the total weekend figures of the film to Rs 7.25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures of Poster Boys. “#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 7.25 cr. India biz,” he said.

This is Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut and he has also acted in the film, apart from co-producing it. Poster Boys is an official remake of the 2014 Marathi hit Poshter Boyz which was also helmed by Shreyas. Considering the film’s star cast, the low collection seem to be disappointing for all the stakeholders and distributors. The reviews of the film too have not been awfully good.

#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 7.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2017

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had also given a scathing review of the film. “Whenever the plot feels like it, it picks up on Sunny Deol’s punchy dialogues from his past films. This really tired device only serves to remind us of a time when Sunny made watchable films. Here he is a selfie-obsessed middle-aged fellow who is busy saving his sister’s ‘rishta’ from crumbling when he is not cosying up to his simpering ‘biwi’ (Sonali Kulkarni). We won’t ask what she’s doing here: nor the dependable Kalsekar. Presumably, everyone has bills to pay,” she had said.

The dreaded weekdays will decide whether the film will be a success story or it will go the way many Bollywood films have recently. A strong word-of-mouth may yet tilt the numbers in Poster Boys’ favour.

