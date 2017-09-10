Poster Boys box office collection day 3: This Sunny Deol film is faltering

Poster Boys box office collection day 3: Even after picking up on Saturday, this film is faltering. Poster Boys box office collection day 3: Even after picking up on Saturday, this film is faltering.

Poster Boys has not exactly been a success story so far, but it has shown a considerable and hopeful growth at the box office on its second day. After opening at Rs 1.75 crore, the film picked up on Saturday with earnings of Rs 2.40 crore making a total of Rs 4.15 crore of gross earnings. The Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade starrer marks the debut of the latter as a director in Bollywood. He has also acted in the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier in the day posted the figures. “#PosterBoys shows an upward trend on Day 2… Witnesses 37.14% growth… Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 4.15 cr. India biz,” he had tweeted. Yesterday he had come up with the opening day earnings of the film. “#PosterBoys Fri ₹ 1.75 cr. India biz… Should gain momentum on Sat and Sun,” he had said.

#PosterBoys shows an upward trend on Day 2… Witnesses 37.14% growth… Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 4.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2017

#PosterBoys Fri ₹ 1.75 cr. India biz… Should gain momentum on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2017

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has given a negative review of the film. “To create comedy out of a supposed impairment of the male nether regions requires skills of a high degree, and the ability to bung in just the right degree of crassness and jokey-ness into the film: despite Sunny ‘paa ji’ daring to bare, hawwji, Poster Boys is a poster for a film which does nothing. ‘Na ji’,” she had said in her review.

Although Poster Boys has picked up a little on Saturday and it will almost certainly do well on Sunday, its collections are bound to go down on weekdays. With its earnings already so low, it would be a huge loss to distributors. Only thing that can vivify the earnings of this film is strong word of mouth promotion which will help lure in moviegoers and bump up the faltering numbers.

