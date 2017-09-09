Poster Boys box office collection Day 2: Will Sunny Deol’s film rake in all moolah over the weekend?

Poster Boys box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol’s film is a remake of the Marathi film,Poshter Boyz. Poster Boys box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol’s film is a remake of the Marathi film,Poshter Boyz.

Poster Boys released alongside Arjun Rampal’s Daddy and both the films have failed to score at the box office on Friday. The film (which is a remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz), marked Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut. The film also brought back the popular Deol brothers on screen after four years. Both Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol enjoy a strong fan base in the northern side of India and hence it was expected to do better, however on Friday it only earned Rs 1.75 crore.

The weekend may be the only opportunity when the film can witness a slight upward trend. Trade expert Taran Adarsh said,”BO following similar pattern for *most* new films… Fri morning/noon = lukewarm… Biz picks up towards evening if film rich in merits…”

“This Friday is no exception… #PosterBoys, #Daddy, other new films start slow… Here’s hoping there’s a +ve turnaround before day ends,” he said in another tweet. Going by the figures shared by Taran Adarsh, Baadshaho and Subh Mangal Saavdhan are still the first choices of the audience.

Film critic Subhra Gupta, who panned the film, said,”To create comedy out of a supposed impairment of the male nether regions requires skills of a high degree, and the ability to bung in just the right degree of crassness and jokey-ness into the film: despite Sunny ‘paa ji’ daring to bare, hawwji, Poster Boys is a poster for a film which does nothing. ‘Na ji’.”

