Poster Boys box office collection day 1: Sunny and Bobby Deol’s film begins on a low note

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are reuniting on screen after Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013. Hence for various reasons it was expected that the Deol brothers and their movie would be the most popular release this week. But sometimes when you are surrounded by good films, you need more than a ‘dhai-kilo-ki-haath’ action sequence and quirky songs for the film to work wonders.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar predicted that the film would garner as much as Rs 3 crore on Friday. “I am expecting roughly around Rs 3 crores. The Deols have a strong fan-base in the northern side of India, hence I am expecting it to do better there,” said Girish.

Today the film business expert wrote on Twitter,”Slow start of aprox 15% each #PosterBoys #Daddy. Even last wk’s holdover release are low #Baadshaho #ShubhMangalSaavdhan .. hope they pick up.”

In terms of reviews, Poster Boys have failed to impress critics.”Poster Boys turns the joke on the audience: we are the ones who feel like fleeing. Whenever the plot feels like it, it picks up on Sunny Deol’s punchy dialogues from his past films. This really tired device only serves to remind us of a time when Sunny made watchable films.

Slow start of aprox 15% each #PosterBoys #Daddy

Even last wk’s holdover release are low #Baadshaho #ShubhMangalSaavdhan .. hope they pick up — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 8, 2017

Here he is a selfie-obsessed middle-aged fellow who is busy saving his sister’s ‘rishta’ from crumbling when he is not cosying up to his simpering ‘biwi’ (Sonali Kulkarni). We won’t ask what she’s doing here: nor the dependable Kalsekar. Presumably, everyone has bills to pay.” said film critic Subhra Gupta in her review.

Poster Boys is a Hindi remake of the 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz.

