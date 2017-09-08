Poster Boys box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 1.80 cr

Poster Boys box office collection day 1: Sunny and Bobby Deol’s film may not witness a grand opening. Poster Boys box office collection day 1: Sunny and Bobby Deol’s film may not witness a grand opening.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol has reunited on screen after Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013. For various reasons, it was expected that the Deol brothers and their movie would be the most popular release this week. But sometimes when you are surrounded by good films, you need more than a ‘dhai-kilo-ki-haath’ action sequence and quirky songs for the film to work wonders. The film earned Rs 1.80 crore on Friday.

On Friday, Girish Johar had informed on Twitter that there wasn’t much occupancy.”Slow start of aprox 15% each #PosterBoys #Daddy. Even last wk’s holdover release are low #Baadshaho #ShubhMangalSaavdhan .. hope they pick up,” Girish Johar said.

In terms of reviews, Poster Boys have failed to impress critics.”Poster Boys turns the joke on the audience: we are the ones who feel like fleeing. Whenever the plot feels like it, it picks up on Sunny Deol’s punchy dialogues from his past films. This really tired device only serves to remind us of a time when Sunny made watchable films.

Slow start of aprox 15% each #PosterBoys #Daddy

Even last wk’s holdover release are low #Baadshaho #ShubhMangalSaavdhan .. hope they pick up — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 8, 2017

Here he is a selfie-obsessed middle-aged fellow who is busy saving his sister’s ‘rishta’ from crumbling when he is not cosying up to his simpering ‘biwi’ (Sonali Kulkarni). We won’t ask what she’s doing here: nor the dependable Kalsekar. Presumably, everyone has bills to pay.” said film critic Subhra Gupta in her review.

Poster Boys is a Hindi remake of the 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd