Only in Express

Poster Boys box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 1.80 cr

Poster Boys box office collection day 1: Sunny and Bobby Deol's film did not witness a massive growth on Friday and earned Rs 1.80 cr. Poster Boys is a Hindi remake of the 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz and Shreyas Talpade needs more than the popular star cast to keep his film afloat.

Written by Samarpita Das | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2017 2:25 pm
poster boys, sunny deol, bobby deol, shreyas talpade, deol brothers, poster boys collection, poster boys box office, poster boys earnings Poster Boys box office collection day 1: Sunny and Bobby Deol’s film may not witness a grand opening.
Related News

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol has reunited on screen after Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013. For various reasons, it was expected that the Deol brothers and their movie would be the most popular release this week. But sometimes when you are surrounded by good films, you need more than a ‘dhai-kilo-ki-haath’ action sequence and quirky songs for the film to work wonders. The film earned Rs 1.80 crore on Friday.

On Friday, Girish Johar had informed on Twitter that there wasn’t much occupancy.”Slow start of aprox 15% each #PosterBoys #Daddy. Even last wk’s holdover release are low #Baadshaho #ShubhMangalSaavdhan .. hope they pick up,” Girish Johar said.

In terms of reviews, Poster Boys have failed to impress critics.”Poster Boys turns the joke on the audience: we are the ones who feel like fleeing. Whenever the plot feels like it, it picks up on Sunny Deol’s punchy dialogues from his past films. This really tired device only serves to remind us of a time when Sunny made watchable films.

Here he is a selfie-obsessed middle-aged fellow who is busy saving his sister’s ‘rishta’ from crumbling when he is not cosying up to his simpering ‘biwi’ (Sonali Kulkarni). We won’t ask what she’s doing here: nor the dependable Kalsekar. Presumably, everyone has bills to pay.” said film critic Subhra Gupta in her review.

Poster Boys is a Hindi remake of the 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. S
    Sunny
    Sep 8, 2017 at 11:25 pm
    Every critic has given good reviews to Poster boys except stupid Indian express critic who gave nonsense 0.5 star.
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 09: Latest News