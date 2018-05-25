Parmanu box office collection day 1: The John Abraham starrer gets a decent opening

Parmanu box office collection day 1: The film is expected to generate decent numbers Parmanu box office collection day 1: The film is expected to generate decent numbers

John Abraham’s latest production, Parmanu, has hit the big screen finally. The film opened today (May 25), and despite creating much noise ahead of its release, has generated a lukewarm response on its day one. It now remains to be seen what kind of numbers it will generate at the box office.

Trade analyst Girish Johar expects the thriller to make somewhere around Rs 4 crore on its opening day. “Despite the controversy that led up to its release, Parmanu has been able to generate a lot of positive buzz with its trailers and promotional interviews. While it may open to a decent Rs 4 crore, its figures could go up drastically if it is supported by a strong word-of-mouth promotion and receives good reviews,” Girish told indianexpress.com.

The film will face some competition at the box office with Hollywood release Deadpool 2 and Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, which have been minting gold even in their second and third weeks respectively.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review to the film. She felt that the movie didn’t realise its full potential.

“In its recreation, ‘Parmanu’ plays out like a cat-and-mouse thriller, led from the front by the ultra-patriotic civil servant Ashwat Raina (Abraham), and his bunch of merry men and (one) woman (Penty). Even if we were to ignore the film’s jokey, often unintentionally funny tone, presumably used for wider audience appeal, it’s hard to overlook its scant use of historical fact: there is no mention of the origins of the nuclear programme, no mention of the how it came to be at the stage it is, when the movie opens,” she wrote in her review of the film.

Parmanu: The story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear tests held by the Indian Army in May 1998 at Pokhran. The film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani in significant roles.

