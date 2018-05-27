Parmanu box office day 3: The John Abraham film continues to spin gold

Parmanu box office day 3: John Abraham’s film managed to strike a chord with audience. Parmanu box office day 3: John Abraham’s film managed to strike a chord with audience.

After several clashes and being dipped into controversy with their earlier production partner, KriArj Entertainment, John Abraham’s film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran successfully landed at the theatres this Friday, on May 25. The film started on an okay note, thanks to decent buzz. But it showed a jump in collections on Saturday due to strong word-of-mouth promotions. However, the film might not be able to collect impactful opening weekend numbers. There are chances that the third-day collection of the film might suffer due to Indian Premier League 2018 finale match, which will also see the presence of actors who would perform on the final stage.

On day two, the Abhishek Sharma directorial has minted Rs 7.64 crores, taking the total collection to Rs 12.46 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest collection of the film and wrote,”Solid word of mouth catches up… SUPERB 58.51% growth for #Parmanu on Day 2… Biz is likely to be affected today [evening onwards] due to IPL finals… A strong hold on Mon could make up for revenue loss… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr. Total: ₹ 12.46 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.”

“Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I’m thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love. I am humbled and grateful to each one of them,” John said in an opening statement.

Parmanu revolves around the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

