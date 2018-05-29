Parmanu box office collection day 5: The John Abraham film is off to a glowing start

Parmanu box office collection day 5: This film earned an impressive sum of Rs 4.10 crore. Parmanu box office collection day 5: This film earned an impressive sum of Rs 4.10 crore.

John Abraham starrer Parmanu had a flying start to the week. It earned an impressive sum of Rs 4.10 crore, which took its total collection to Rs 24.88 crore. The film is based on the Pokhran nuclear bomb blasts done by the Indian army near the Rajasthani town of Pokhran in 1998. It also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the tests. The film began its box office run with Rs 4.82 crore, earned Rs 7.64 crore on Saturday, and jumped to Rs 8.32 crore on Sunday.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, tweeted out the figures. “#Parmanu has a SUPER-STRONG Mon… Has 14.94% decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]… The glowing word of mouth has helped consolidate its position… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 24.88 cr. India biz,” he said.

The film has had production issues. There was a conflict between John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and KriArj entertainment who parted ways during post-production because of which the release of the film was delayed by several months. After all the difficulties, things are looking good for the makers. Previously, while speaking to indianexpress.com, John had described the film thus, “In terms of what you see in the film, as I keep saying that the film is based on a true event, 85% of the film is what actually happened then. Besides changing the names of the characters because of rights issues and biopic issues, we couldn’t keep Abdul Kalam’s name or Chidambaram’s name or Kakotkar’s name (all scientists from the Pokhran Test 1998). The plot is 85% true, only my character is fictitious. Just like in Madras Cafe. You need to put the camera on someone’s shoulder to tell the story from his point of view, and that’s my character.”

The film’s performance is an indication that it is getting a good word-of-mouth promotion. Audiences are absolutely loving this film. It remains to be seen whether the film can maintain the momentum as the week goes by.

