Pari box office collection day 2: Anushka Sharma starrer is off to a slow start

Anushka Sharma’s latest movie Pari has not had a particularly great start at the box office. The supernatural horror flick earned Rs 4.21 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also features Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Despite its uniqueness and all the promotion, Pari has not had a superb opening at the box office, which in turn must be hard for Anushka, who has also produced the film. After the disappointing performance of the actor’s last movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka must be waiting for lady luck to shine on her with her pet project. But that seems unlikely.

And it looks like to release the movie on a festival like Holi has backfired for the makers as Sanjay Chatar, leading distributor for Central India, says, “Major cinema halls in MP and Chattisgarh areas don’t play movies on the Holi in the morning; if they begin operations they start off only at 6 pm. Rajasthan begins only after 4 pm. So the film’s business in these crucial territories will only emerge over the weekend”.

But all might not be over for Pari as the film has done well in the West Bengal region, and is supposed to pick up the pace during weekend in the Maharashtra region.

“Pari is doing superbly in West Bengal. Literally, I had a feeling before the release that it will do well in West Bengal as the maximum shooting was done here. We had opened wide releasing in 118 theatres across Bengal which is a good number for a movie like this. Today it has opened with 100 percent occupancy in some the singles screens (Priya, Menoka, Star) as well as multiplexes (Inox, Pvr, Cinepolis, Carnival). I am really hopeful that the numbers will be great and at the box office it will be one of the biggest hits of 2018,” says West Bengal distributor Satadeep Saha of SSR Cinemas Pvt Ltd.

