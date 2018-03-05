Pari box office day 4: Will Anushka Sharma starrer pass the weekday test?

Pari box office collection day 4: This Anushka Sharma film continues to struggle at the box office Pari box office collection day 4: This Anushka Sharma film continues to struggle at the box office

Anushka Sharma’s horror flick is certainly doing well as far as the horror genre in Bollywood is concerned but the overall performance of the film is below par. The film struggled through the weekend and has managed to collect a total of Rs 15.34 crore in its opening weekend. It remains to be seen if Pari will sail smoothly through the weekdays.

Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor. Anushka Sharma portrays the role of a possessed girl Rukhsana in the film. Despite a long weekend, the film has failed to attract crowds. Moreover, its Holi release turned out to be another obstacle on its way to success.

After box office failures like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Phillauri, Anushka Sharma no doubt is yearning for a hit. Pari is Anushka’s second experiment with one of the most underrated genres in Indian cinema – horror. Anushka was seen playing a friendly ghost Sashi in 2017 film Phillauri which also featured Diljit Dosanjh. The film, however, did not work wonders for the actor.

Indian Express film critic, Shubhra Gupta in her review for indianexpress.com wrote, “Anushka Sharma plays Rukhsana with a great deal of bloody enthusiasm. You cannot accuse her of not trying hard, but the film is so poorly-written, and so scatter-brained that nothing can rescue it, not even a leading lady who is determined to do something different with her producing heft. Poor Parambrata Chatterjee is left trying to hold up the story, such as it is, and is the only one left standing.”

