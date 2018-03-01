Pari box office collection prediction: Anushka Sharma starrer expected to earn Rs 13 crore

Pari box office collection prediction: Anushka Sharma starrer can be a winner at the box office. Pari box office collection prediction: Anushka Sharma starrer can be a winner at the box office.

This year, Holi has an unusual release. This festive weekend, the audience is being offered a horror film. Yes, this week’s release is the much-anticipated Anushka Sharma starrer Pari. The film is produced by Clean Slate Films, owned by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma. Since its inception, the production house has been wowing the audience with out-of-the-box films be it NH10 or Phillauri, and now they are back with a horror film. While we await the release of Pari on March 2, here is what one can expect from the film in terms of business.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, film distributor Akshaye Rathi praised Anushka Sharma for the bold move of acting in a horror film. “Pari honestly looks interesting. Till now, the space of horror films was being dominated by Vikram Bhatt and to an extent Ram Gopal Varma but in a way, all the stories that were presented to Indian audiences were similar. 1920 was a bit similar to Haunted 3D which was again similar to Shapit. After years, in fact, after Bhoot (starring Urmila Matondkar in 2003 Ram Gopal Varma directorial), this is for the first time when an A-lister actor would be appearing in such a film. It is a brave attempt by Anushka Sharma”

He further said that horror is a genre that appeals to a wide range of the audience, which would work well for the film. “Because of its wide reach, the film can earn around Rs 2-3 crore on the first day and by the weekend, the figures can go up to Rs 11-13 crore.”

Pari: Five reasons to watch the Anushka Sharma starrer

While the film looks interesting, Anushka followed a no-promotion strategy, which was recently followed by Dharma Productions for Ittefaq. “Of course, the film needed to be promoted, but with horror films there are limitations. It has to be innovative. But I also believe nothing works better than good content, which this film seems to have.”

Being a Holi release, the film stands to benefit. However, there is cause for concern too. “First-day business would suffer as it is Holi and theatres are closed for safety purpose. But the business would kickstart from the second half. Also, schools and colleges have four days off, so that would be a boon too.”

Pari makers have been releasing screamers, giving an insight into the spine-chilling experience one can expect at the theatres. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor.

