Pari box office collection day 3: Anushka Sharma starrer is trying to stay steady

Anushka Sharma’s yet another try with the ghostly scripts is running off the track at the box office. With not so good reviews from the critics, this supernatural horror flick has seemingly failed to cast its spell over the audience too. Moreover, its Holi release which was expected to be a great time for the film to sell at the ticket counters has turned otherwise. Despite the long weekend, Pari managed to collect a total of Rs 9.83 crore in the first two days of its release.

However, as the film saw a slight rise in the figures on its second day, a similar trend could be expected on its third day too. While praises have been pouring in for Anushka Sharma’s deadliest performance till date, the story and screenplay of the film have been bombarded with severe criticism. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film also features Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor in significant roles. Anushka Sharma portrays the role of a possessed girl Rukhsana in the film.

Indian Express film critic, Shubhra Gupta in her review of Pari wrote, “Anushka Sharma plays Rukhsana with a great deal of bloody enthusiasm. You cannot accuse her of not trying hard, but the film is so poorly-written, and so scatter-brained that nothing can rescue it, not even a leading lady who is determined to do something different with her producing heft. Poor Parambrata Chatterjee is left trying to hold up the story, such as it is, and is the only one left standing.”

