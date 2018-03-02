Pari box office collection day 1: Anushka Sharma film to earn big bucks

Pari box office collection day 1: This Anushka Sharma film has had solid promotion. Pari box office collection day 1: This Anushka Sharma film has had solid promotion.

Anushka Sharma is back. After the underwhelming box office performance of Jab Harry Met Sejal, she must have a lot of expectations from Pari. Directed by Prosit Roy, this film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor. Pari is a horror movie and some might call it odd to release such film on Holi. Perhaps Halloween or Diwali might have been better. But the film has a solid promotion and marketing preceding its release and may draw more buck than most experts would expect.

Akshaye Rathi, film distributor, had said previously, “Pari honestly looks interesting. Till now, the space of horror films was being dominated by Vikram Bhatt and to an extent Ram Gopal Varma but in a way, all the stories that were presented to Indian audiences were similar. 1920 was a bit similar to Haunted 3D which was again similar to Shapit. After years, in fact, after Bhoot (starring Urmila Matondkar in 2003 Ram Gopal Varma directorial), this is for the first time when an A-lister actor would be appearing in such a film. It is a brave attempt by Anushka Sharma.”

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has given a negative review of the film. “Anushka Sharma plays Rukhsana with a great deal of bloody enthusiasm. You cannot accuse her of not trying hard, but the film is so poorly-written, and so scatter-brained that nothing can rescue it, not even a leading lady who is determined to do something different with her producing heft. Poor Parambrata Chatterjee is left trying to hold up the story, such as it is, and is the only one left standing,” she had said.

