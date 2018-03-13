Highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2018 so far: Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Padman & more

Here are the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2018 so far. Here are the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2018 so far.

We are just three months into 2018 and there is already a film that has amassed over Rs 200 crore. Once Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat hit the screens, there was absolutely no stopping it at the Bollywood box office. It is still going strong and how. Following Padmaavat is last month’s release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with a collection of Rs 86.76 crore. Here are the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2018 so far:

Padmaavat – Rs 291.57 crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat may have released on January 25 but it continues to rake in the moolah at the box office. Having minted a total of Rs 291.57 crore till now, Padmaavat is 2018’s first film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. With its rock-steady performance, it is safe to say that in the coming days, the film will even whizz past the Rs 300 mark. Padmaavat’s massive success doesn’t really come as a surprise to movie aficionados considering the kind of hype around the film’s release. A classic case of controversies working well for a film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat had a long tussle with the CBFC. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat had a long tussle with the CBFC.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – Rs 86.76 crore

February’s dark horse has to Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Despite the lack of any big-ticket stars, SKTKS has been able to rake in some big numbers with its youthful content and massy appeal. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles, SKTKS has even managed to hold its ground in the face of big star releases like Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

PadMan – Rs 81.10 crore

PadMan starred Akshay Kumar, PadMan starred Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar’s social drama PadMan stands third in the list with its collection of Rs 81.10 crore. Based on the story of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Mutuganantham, PadMan is the kind of film that goes beyond box office numbers. The R Balki directorial has effectively started a conversation on menstrual hygiene, a subject which has been considered a taboo in Indian society for far too long.

Pari – Rs 22.75 crore

Anushka Sharma’s horror flick Pari was definitely a bold move on the actor-producer’s part. But unfortunately, the Prosit Roy directorial failed to pull in as many viewers to the theatres. Having collected Rs 22.75 crore at the box office, Pari stands fourth in the list. Apart from Anushka, Pari also starred Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani.

Aiyaary – Rs 18.14 crore

From the sets of From the sets of Sidharth Malhotra ’s Aiyaary.

Neeraj Pandey’s espionage drama Aiyaary had released amid high expectations. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles, Aiyaary also had a stellar supporting cast to boast of including Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain and Rakul Preet. Despite the lukewarm response at the ticketing windows, it has managed to grab the fifth position in the list. Aiyaary made Rs 18.14 crore in its run of three weeks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd