PadMan box office collection day 3: Will Akshay Kumar film continue its upward trend? 

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan is off to a slow start. Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan is off to a slow start.

Akshay Kumar’s latest outing PadMan is off to a rather slow start at the box office. It has collected a total of Rs 23.94 crore in two days while it had opened to Rs 10.26 crore. Though its business picked up pace on Saturday with a growth of almost 35% making its second day collection Rs 13.68 crore, it is still tough to say whether PadMan will be able to rake in good numbers by the closing of the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#PadMan makes RAPID STRIDES on Sat… Picks up SPEED… Biz should be STRONG on Sun too… HEALTHY weekend is on the cards… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr. Total: ₹ 23.94 cr. India biz.”

A lot depends on the film’s collection on February 11 as it marks the closing of its first weekend. While the film might ring in more money for the makers on Sunday as people will flock in greater numbers to see Akshay Kumar in his latest venture, it yet remains to be seen if the film has a consistent appeal with all kinds of audiences. In a conversation with Indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier said that PadMan is expected to rake in Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend but that remains an almost unachievable feat now.

On the other hand, while PadMan was a solo release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat remains to be a major threat to the film at the theatres. As tweeted by Taran Adarsh, Padmaavat raked in Rs 6.30 crore on February 10 despite being in its third week. Meanwhile, next week will see the release of Sidharth Malhotra’s espionage drama Aiyaary which is also bound to give PadMan some tough competition. Will PadMan be able to continue its upward trend? Let’s wait and watch.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd