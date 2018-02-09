PadMan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar’s film all set for an impressive opening

PadMan box office collection day 1: The Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte film aims to break the taboo that surrounds menstruation and sanitary napkins. PadMan box office collection day 1: The Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte film aims to break the taboo that surrounds menstruation and sanitary napkins.

PadMan has a tough task on hand. The Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte film aims to break the taboo that surrounds menstruation and sanitary napkins. Akshay plays the titular PadMan in this R Balki directorial, based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Coimbatore native who invented a low-cost sanitary napkin producing machine. The film takes much of its plot from a short story from writer and Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna’s book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Twinkle has also co-produced the film.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar had said that PadMan is eyeing a collection of Rs 13-Rs 14 crore on Day 1. He also added that in the opening weekend, the Akshay Kumar film could garner as much as Rs 50 crore.

However, Padmaavat is still in theaters and for a film that unintentionally inspired a lot of controversy and even death threats, arson, and vandalism, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has had a peaceful run at the box office for quite some time, not to mention a moolah-laden one. It would certainly be a considerable rival to Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

To which Johar says that Padmaavat has already had a two-week run, and audiences would likely flock to see PadMan in search for new content. Girish said, “The box office collection of TEPK (Rs 134.22 crore) stands proof to the fact that if the content is carried out with a smart and subtle narrative, the masses are not only able to connect with it but they also give out positive reviews. And as far as PadMan is concerned, its trailer has appealed to the audience and they are looking forward to watching the movie.”

