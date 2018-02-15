PadMan box office collection day 7: The Akshay Kumar starrer to face tough competition from Black Panther and Aiyaary

PadMan box office collection day 7: This Akshay Kumar starrer has to witness some competition during its second weekend. PadMan box office collection day 7: This Akshay Kumar starrer has to witness some competition during its second weekend.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, PadMan has witnessed a slow but steady growth at the box office in its first week. The film was able to rake in Rs 59.09 crore in the first six days but seems like the film will witness some tough competition at the box office during its second weekend.

With Marvel’s Black Panther releasing tomorrow, PadMan’s collections are bound to take a slight hit. Marvel’s last film Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth, managed to earn Rs 58.73 crore at the Indian box office and if that is any point of reference, chances are this one will surely draw in big crowds during the opening weekend.

Not just Black Panther, PadMan will also see some competition from Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary that finally hits the screens tomorrow. These two films were earlier scheduled to release on Republic Day but Padmaavat’s release created a slight change in their release dates.

Indianexpress.com’s Shubhra Gupta gave PadMan 2 out of 5 stars and said, “PadMan is as worthy, but it isn’t a particularly good film. It has tonal problems, swinging between commonplace-ness and flat-out filmi-ness, because it is trying to appeal to many constituencies at the same time: a song to celebrate the onset of menstruation of a little girl uses the problematic word ‘nakel’, which means ‘to be led by the nose’.”

Directed by R Balki, PadMan is inspired by the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who started a revolution by creating a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine.

