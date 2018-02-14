PadMan box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar starrer is all set to take on Aiyaary

PadMan box office collection day 6: This Akshay Kumar film is going steady at the box office PadMan box office collection day 6: This Akshay Kumar film is going steady at the box office

Earlier scheduled for Republic Day, Akshay Kumar shifted the release of PadMan to February 9 to accommodate Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The film started strong at the box office and has managed to remain consistent through the week. PadMan has already earned Rs 52.04 crore in the first five days but will now witness some tough competition at the box office.

With Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary and Marvel’s Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman releasing on February 16, PadMan’s position at the box office might be threatened. From what we have seen in the past, a Marvel film has all the goods to shake a Hindi film’s box office earnings. If the same will happen in PadMan’s case, it is yet to be seen.

Directed by R Balki, PadMan is inspired by the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who started a revolution by creating a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine. Arunachalam’s story was also the inspiration behind producer Twinkle Khanna’s short story, The Legend of Laxmi Prasad. Along with Akshay Kumar, PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Indianexpress.com’s Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and said, “PadMan is as worthy, but it isn’t a particularly good film. It has tonal problems, swinging between commonplace-ness and flat-out filmi-ness, because it is trying to appeal to many constituencies at the same time: a song to celebrate the onset of menstruation of a little girl uses the problematic word ‘nakel’, which means ‘to be led by the nose’.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd