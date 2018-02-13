  • Associate Sponsor
PadMan box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar starrer stares at tough road ahead

PadMan box office collection day 5: The box office collection of R Balki’s social drama PadMan experienced a dip on Monday. It remains to be seen if the Akshay Kumar starrer can pass the first week test.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 13, 2018 10:52 pm
padman box office collection PadMan box office collection day 5: The Akshay Kumar starrer has begun its weekday on a weak note.
It seems like Akshay Kumar has found his niche. After raising awareness on cleanliness with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay has yet again hit the right spot with his recent release PadMan, which tackles taboo surrounding menstruation and menstrual hygiene. The social drama, directed by R Balki, managed to earn a total of Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day and continued to show strong performance with Rs 13.68 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.11 crore on Sunday, respectively.

However, PadMan has begun its weekday on a weak note. The film registered only Rs 5.87 crore on Monday. It remains to be seen if the Akshay Kumar starrer can pass the first week test and manages to enter the second week of its box office journey.

With Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary all set to hit the screens on February 16, it would be interesting to see if the audience would still choose to watch PadMan this Valentine’s Week or opt for an action-thriller like the Neeraj Pandey directorial.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna under the banner of Mrs Funnybones Productions, PadMan released in 50 countries all over the world and for the first time, a Bollywood film had released on the same day in Russia, Ivory Coast and even Iraq.

