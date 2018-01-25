Here’s looking at the box office performance of Shahid Kapoor’s last five films

Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

Padmaavat will finally see the light of day on January 25. Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, the period drama is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Bhansali already has two successful films to his credit with Ranveer and Deepika, this is the first time that he has joined hands with Shahid Kapoor.

This is also the first time Shahid will be seen donning the garb of a royal Rajput king in a period drama. But considering his previous work in films like Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Haider and Kaminey, we know that Shahid is one impeccable actor. But will his popularity among fans be enough to draw them to the theaters? Let’s look at how Shahid Kapoor’s last five films performed at the box office.

Rangoon

Vishal Bhardwaj’s period war drama Rangoon released amid high expectations from fans but was one of the biggest duds of 2017. Widely panned by critics, the Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor starrer heavily bombed at the box office with a lifetime collection of a little more than Rs 20 crore.

Udta Punjab

Abhishek Chaubey’s black comedy featured Shahid Kapoor back in his Kaminey avatar and received the love of critics and audiences alike. Collecting a total of Rs 60.33 crore at the box office, Udta Punjab is one of Shahid’s best performances till date. It also starred Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Shaandaar. Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Shaandaar.

Shaandaar

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry was much anticipated by fans but unfortunately, the film turned out to be not-so-Shaandaar for critics as well as audiences. The Vikas Bahl directorial, however, managed a modest collection of Rs 43.12 crore at the box office.

Haider

Vishal Bhardwaj’s modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet stars Shahid in the lead role and is definitely one of his career best performances. Shahid even won the Filmfare for playing the lead and it went on to collect Rs 56.09 crore at the box office.

R…Rajkumar

Co-written and directed by Prabhu Deva, R… Rajkumar saw Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in their masala action avatars. Collecting more than Rs 60 crores at the box office, R… Rajkumar was a commercially successful potboiler but it failed to impress critics especially because of its weak storyline.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd