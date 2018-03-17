Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat enters the coveted Rs 300 crore club in 50 days

Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh released in the theaters on January 25. Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh released in the theaters on January 25.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus crossed the milestone of Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office. After being mired in controversies from its filming days, the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer released in India (except Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Bihar) on January 25. Despite being barred from release in four major states, the period drama crossed the 100 crore mark in just seven days. Now after completing 50 days of its runtime at the theatres, Padmaavat, earlier titled Padmavati, has entered the Rs 300 crore club. The film has earned a total of Rs 300.26 crore in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the week-wise collection of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#Padmaavat biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 166.50 cr [had an extended weekend] Week 2: ₹ 69.50 cr Week 3: ₹ 31.75 cr Week 4: ₹ 14.17 cr Week 5: ₹ 7.54 cr Week 6: ₹ 6.98 cr Week 7: ₹ 3.82 cr Total: ₹ 300.26 cr India biz. Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. BLOCKBUSTER.”

#Padmaavat biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 166.50 cr [had an extended weekend]

Week 2: ₹ 69.50 cr

Week 3: ₹ 31.75 cr

Week 4: ₹ 14.17 cr

Week 5: ₹ 7.54 cr

Week 6: ₹ 6.98 cr

Week 7: ₹ 3.82 cr

Total: ₹ 300.26 cr

India biz.

Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

An adaptation of Sufi poem Padmavat penned by poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, Padmaavat is the seventh film to enter the 300 crore film. Deepika, at the time of the release, predicted the film will have “earth-shattering box office performance” and her prediction has come out to be correct. The protests by several fringe groups against the portrayal of Rani Padmini clearly failed to derail the film.

Earlier it was the two Khans, Aamir and Salman who dominated the coveted club with their films PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dangal and Tiger Zinda Hai in it. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion also made it to the club and also became the only film to enter the Rs 500 crore club. Apart from this, the film broke several other records. It registered the highest opening weekend for a Hindi film overseas (excluding China). The film has collected $12 million (Rs 76.24 crore) approx. in the first weekend.

The leading lady of Padmaavat, Deepika became the undisputed queen of box office as Padmaavat became her seventh Rs 100 crore film after Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Race 2, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express. Shahid who essayed the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the movie finally got an entry into the Rs 100 crore club with Padmaavat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd