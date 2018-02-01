Padmaavat box office collection: All the records this Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone film has broken so far

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has earned Rs 143 crore. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has earned Rs 143 crore.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat reached theaters on January 25 after a few bumps in the road. The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer made headlines after its release as much as it did before hitting screens. The story of the film divided the audience into two sects, one who loved the film for its grandeur, Ranveer’s acting and Deepika’s beauty and the others who questioned the climax of the movie where hundreds of women indulged in an act of self-immolation for their dignity and honour.

But this debate around Bhansali’s piece of art and the earlier roadblocks that hampered the release of the movie seem to be only adding up to the craze among cinephiles to head to the theaters. This is probably why the magnum opus has managed to create records at the box office not only in India but also in the international markets. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 143 crore after seven days.

Deepika’s prediction of Padmaavat having “earth-shattering box office performance” is turning out to be true. In the international market, the film has registered the highest opening weekend for a Hindi film overseas (excluding China). The film has collected $12 million (Rs 76.24 crore) approx. in the first weekend. Not only this, it has set a new record of being the highest single day grosser in North America. It collected $1.85 million on January 27 in North America. Its collection in the first four days (Thursday-Sunday) $4.9 million has broken Aamir Khan starrer PK’s ($3.56 million) record of having the largest Bollywood opening in North America.

Also, in Australia, Padmaavat crossed the lifetime collection of movies like Dilwale, Bajirao Mastani, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in its opening weekend itself.

Padmaavat also became Deepika Padukone’s seventh film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club, the highest by any leading lady. Before Padmaavat, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Race 2, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express achieved the feat. While Deepika became an undisputed queen of box-office with Padmaavat, a feather was added to Ranveer Singh’s cap too. After Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat became his third film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Interestingly, all three are Sanjay Leela Bhansali films.

Shahid Kapoor who essayed the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the movie finally got an entry into the Rs 100 crore club. Though the actor has delivered impressive performances in movies like Kaminey, Udta Punjab and Haider, these critically acclaimed films failed to rake in the moolah.

With so many records already, it will be interesting to see if Padmaavat will make it to the Rs 300 crore club or if its steady box office performance will come to a halt.

