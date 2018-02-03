Padmaavat box office collection day 10: Deepika Padukone’s film all set to cross Rs 200 crore mark

Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat has had a smooth run at the box office. Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat has had a smooth run at the box office.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has been creating magic at the box office ever since its release on January 25. And now with a smooth nine-day run at BO, the period drama is all set to further its earnings with the tenth day.

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer has already generated a sum of Rs 176.5 crore. The film might soon hit the Rs 200 crore mark. Padmaavat had run into a lot of trouble prior to its release with a few fringe outfits, who had issues with the movie’s content and its depiction of Queen Padmavati. From the film’s name being changed to lead star Deepika’s midriff being covered using special effects; the movie has been attracting a lot of attention for quite a while now.

Indianexpress.com’s film critic Shubhra Gupta had given the movie a 2.5 star and had written in her review of the movie, “If it hadn’t been for the extreme reactions from a bunch of extreme reactionaries-cum-buffoons which nearly derailed the release the film, Padmaavat would have been just another Bhansali extravaganza, full of costumery and puffery. But given that all art is political, even if it is dressed up art, Padmaavat becomes more than it is, because the director chooses to heavily outline the vileness of his antagonist, and underline the ‘pati-vrata ness’ of Rani Padmavati.”

“Far from any subtle touches, Bhansali’s black-and-white delineation of the good Hindu and the bad Muslim (who could also, gasp, swing both ways) is so stark that we are left with no illusion about which part of the political firmament he wants to be on the right side of.”

#Padmaavat box office collection February 1 – Rs 11 crore

January 31 – Rs 12.5 crore

Padmaavat has been going strong at the box office, but only time will tell if it manages to keep all the money in its pocket after Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan hits theaters on February 9. Akshay had shifted the release date of his movie to let Bhansali’s Padmaavat breathe freely at the box office. Earlier, both the films were supposed to release on January 25.

