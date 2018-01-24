Before Padmaavat, here’s looking at the box office performance of Deepika Padukone’s last five films

Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat hits the theatres on January 25. Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat hits the theatres on January 25.

If there is one new generation actor in Bollywood who has made a name for herself purely on the basis of her craft, it is Deepika Padukone. Bollywood last saw her stellar act in 2015’s Bajirao Mastani but it is her wondrous presence that the talk around her métier has refused to die down. With no creative outings in 2016, Deepika only graced the silver screen twice in the last year, for Hollywood’s xXx and for a special appearance in Raabta.

Particularly because all her energy was spent on headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat which was to be Deepika’s monumental outing for 2017. But we all know where that story ended up. Padmaavat is all set to release tomorrow and its lead actress Deepika Padukone is one of the chief selling points of the film. Particularly because of her acting repertoire and the performance of her previous outings. Here’s looking at the performance of her last five films at the box office:

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

Deepika’s maiden Hollywood film xXx (2017) also starring Vin Diesel did surprisingly well at the Indian box office collecting a total of Rs 53 crore as reported by Forbes. Globally, the DJ Caruso directorial earned more than Rs 2000 crore, making it one of the biggest global grossers of the year. The film was mostly panned by critics but Deepika’s performance as Serena Unger received fairly decent reviews.

Bajirao Mastani

“Deepika.. carries off historic roles very beautifully. She has that aura,” said Madhuri Dixit at an awards night earlier this year and Deepika’s performance in 2015’s Bajirao Mastani truly lives up to the statement. At the box office, the critically-acclaimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial raked in a staggering Rs 184 crore.

Tamasha

Helmed by Imitiaz Ali, Tamasha brought back the much-loved chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for the romantics. But unfortunately, it didn’t fare well and received mixed reviews from critics. It collected a decent total of Rs 67.26 crore at the box office.

Piku

One of Deepika’s best performances, Piku (2015) also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. The Shoojit Sircar directorial was heavily appreciated by critics and even won Deepika a Filmfare for her performance as the lead. It raked in Rs 79.77 crore at the ticketing counters.

Happy New Year

Happy New Year’s exceptional performance at the box office reinstates the fact that to establish oneself firmly in the industry, actors need to strike a balance between commercial potboilers and content driven dramas. Happy New Year earned Rs 203 crore domestically and still remains one of Deepika’s highest grossers.

