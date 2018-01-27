Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is earning big bucks in overseas markets

Padmaavat is being received well by the audience. Padmaavat is being received well by the audience.

Back in December when Padmaavat was barred from release, the future of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s multi-crore project looked dicey. But now that the film has hit the theaters, it is being lauded for its grandeur, Deepika Padukone’s beauty and Ranveer Singh’s flawless portrayal of brutal Sultan Allauddin Khilji. Despite all the threats, the movie buffs have welcomed the film and given it a thumbs up. The film, in just three days, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the country. Apart from a smashing opening in the domestic boundaries, the magnum opus has also raked in moolah in the international market like no other Bollywood film.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted the box office collection of Padmaavat in Australia, New Zealand, UK and Germany. In Australia, the historical drama earned Rs 4.65 crore, Rs 76.10 lakhs in New Zealand, Rs 2.34 crore in the UK and Rs 52.45 lakhs in Germany in just two days. Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, was released worldwide on January 25.

Quoting the reason for such a phenomenal opening overseas, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “An IMPORTANT reason why #Padmaavat is scoring BIG numbers in Australia – besides the merits, of course – is the release strategy… Opened in all 3 chains: Hoyts, Event and Village [unlike other Indian films that have to choose between Hoyts and Event]… Paramount achieved it.” Continuing in another tweet, he wrote, “Sony should take a cue from the release strategy adopted by Paramount [for #Padmaavat] and release #PadMan accordingly in Australia… An international studio exploring an Indian film internationally can result in massive numbers [if the film is rich in merits].”

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been mired in controversies over ‘distortion of facts’ but after watching the film, the audience is surprised and wants to know the reason behind the useless hullaballoo that has been created by several fringe groups. Many of those who watched Padmaavat condemned the violence and said the film has nothing objectionable in it. The film is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic Padmavat.

