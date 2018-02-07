Padmaavat box office collection day 14: Deepika Padukone starrer continues to rule the box office

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavaat continues to rule the box office. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavaat continues to rule the box office.

In spite of the ban in some states, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat is breaking several records. With a total collection of Rs 225.50 crore until Tuesday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus is minting money at the box office. Padmaavat, which was mired in controversies since months, finally made it to the cinema halls on January 25 enjoying a solo release. The drama and SLB’s patent majestic canvas is winning hearts all over the country.

Padmaavat kick-started its business with a grand opening and minted Rs 114 crore at the end of the very first weekend itself. This was followed by a slight but insignificant dip in its second week. While Padmaavat has become Ranveer Singh’s highest-earning film, it is Deepika’s seventh film to join the Rs 100 crore club making her the well-deserved queen of Bollywood.

Padmaavat’s box office collection:

Tuesday, February 6 – Rs 6 crore

Monday, February 5 – Rs 7 crore

Sunday, February 4 – Rs 20 crore

Saturday, February 3 – Rs 16 crore

Friday, February 2 – Rs 10 crore

Thursday, February 1 – Rs11 crore

Wednesday, January 31 – Rs 12.5 crore

Tuesday, January 30 – Rs 14 crore

Monday, January 29 – Rs 15 crore

Sunday, January 28 – Rs 31 crore

Saturday, January 27 – Rs 27 crore

Friday, January 26 – Rs 32 crore

Thursday, January 25 – Rs 19 crore

Wednesday, January 24 (Paid Previews) – Rs 5 crore

Total collection – Rs 225.50 crore

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of the film said, “Padmaavat is spectacular: no one can do spectacle like Bhansali. This was what he was born to do. You can easily delight in it while the going is good. But nearly three hours of it, and looping rhetoric around what constitutes Rajput valour can and does become tiresome. And that compulsion to make ‘sati’ so good-looking, when the singeing of flesh can be so gruesome, is troubling.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd