Padmaavat box office collection day 9: Moviegoers are still coming in droves to watch this Ranveer Singh film

No other movie except Padmaavat has created such controversy in recent times. Movies based on sensitive topics do tend to polarise people, but Padmaavat’s trouble had a life of its own. Right from the beginning, this Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer had to deal with anti-social elements, threats, and so on.

Now, though, things look good for everybody associated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. This period epic has accumulated Rs 166.5 crore in 8 days. If Karni Sena and its ilk were trying to sabotage Padmaavat’s success by making trouble and trying to stop its release, their attempts have clearly backfired. All publicity is good publicity, the saying goes, and all the controversy Padmaavat faced and the headlines it hogged thanks to almost daily threats against its director and actors had made many moviegoers curious and now they are coming in droves to watch it.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had said this of the film, “Of course, Padmaavat is spectacular: no one can do spectacle like Bhansali. This was what he was born to do. You can easily delight in it while the going is good. But nearly three hours of it, and looping rhetoric around what constitutes Rajput valour can and does become tiresome. And that compulsion to make ‘sati’ so good-looking, when the singeing of flesh can be so gruesome, is troubling.”

#Padmaavat box office collection February 1 – Rs 11 crore

January 31 – Rs 12.5 crore

Week 1 – Rs 143 crore Total collection – Rs 166.5 crore .@deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial — Robby Mathew (@robbycherian) February 2, 2018

As already mentioned, Padmaavat is so successful partly because of the troubles it faced. But now with the first week over, word-of-mouth promotion will come into play. The film is already a success, and anything it earns now will be a bonus. The film is expected to continue its run without much trouble – at least until PadMan releases on February 9.

