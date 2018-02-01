Padmaavat box office collection day 8: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film shows no signs of slowing down

Padmaavat box office collection day 8: An extended weekend really helped the film’s business. Padmaavat box office collection day 8: An extended weekend really helped the film’s business.

Have you seen Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh? If not, you are certainly missing out on a grand visual experience. Padmaavat reached theaters on January 25 after a few bumps in the road. But since then the film is showing no signs of slowing down. An extended weekend really helped the film’s business. Yes, Deepika’s prediction of Padmaavat having an “earth-shattering box office performance” is turning out to be true.

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has earned Rs 155.50 crore till now. There is no doubt that the film will soon cross a collection of Rs 200 crores. Padmaavat’s International box office collection too has been great.

While all the characters of the film are getting love from all quarters, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all praises for Shahid Kapoor.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who worked with Shahid Kapoor for the first time in Padmaavat, called him a talented and effortless actor. “Shahid was a new energy on set because I hadn’t worked with him before. It was interesting to see how a new actor works. He is a great-looking kid. He is extremely talented and so effortless. He is constantly wanting to become better. He would say, ‘I’m unhappy with that shot. Can I do this better?’ And I would tell him, ‘Can you stop pushing yourself.'”

SLB added, “It was great working with him. He gave Maharawal Ratan Singh such dignity and silence. Deepika and Shahid look so good together. I wish they do more films with each other.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd