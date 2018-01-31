Padmaavat box office day 7: There’s no stopping this Ranveer Singh starrer

Padmaavat box office collection day 7 Padmaavat box office collection day 7

Audiences across the globe are showering immense love on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The film has not only minted a total of Rs 143 crore so far in India but it has also registered the highest opening weekend for a Hindi film overseas (excluding China). The film has collected $12 million approx. in the first weekend.

In India, despite facing controversies, Padmaavat has performed really well. It made a thunderous entry into this week with Rs 15 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, this Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer has earned an impressive amount of Rs 14 crore, taking the total to Rs 143 crore.

Now, it is to be seen if the film continues to impress the audience but it is sure that its winning streak is not going to stop anytime soon.

#Padmaavat box office collection January 30 – Rs 14 crore

January 29 – Rs 15 crore

January 28 – Rs 31 crore

January 27 – Rs 27 crore

January 26 – Rs 32 crore

January 25 – Rs 19 crore

With no big releases in the first week of February, the film is expected to do really well all through the week.

While Padmaavat is Shahid Kapoor’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have worked with the ace filmmaker twice before the latest magnum opus. Padmaavat, which faced many controversies before heading to the theaters, finally got a release on January 25.

