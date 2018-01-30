Padmaavat box office collection day 6: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus continues to charm moviegoers across the globe

Padmaavat box office collection day 6: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film remians unstoppable. Padmaavat box office collection day 6: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film remians unstoppable.

Padmaavat has registered a mammoth collection at the box office in its opening weekend. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, is not showing any sign of slowing down.

On Monday, the film earned Rs 15 crore taking the total to Rs 129 crore. In the first week at the box office, the film earned Rs 114 crore. While it opened with a mediocre response on January 25 with Rs 19 crore, on the weekends it picked up the pace entering the Rs 100 crore club in the very first week.

Meanwhile, the film has been charming audiences across the world. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “While most films don’t do more than $ 3 million / $ 4 million *lifetime* internationally, #Padmaavat has grossed close to $ 5 million in its *opening weekend* in NORTH AMERICA alone… HUMONGOUS… Weekend total: $ 4,980,887 [₹ 31.71 cr]… Few locations to be added… @Rentrak”

While Padmaavat is the third film of Ranveer Singh to register Rs 100 crore, it is the seventh film of Deepika Padukone to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Here are the details revealed by Taran Adarsh.

Here are the day wise collection of Padmaavat at the Bollywood box office:

January 29 – Rs 15 crore

January 28 – Rs 31 crore

January 27 – Rs 27 crore

January 26 – Rs 32 crore

January 25 – Rs 19 crore

January 24 (Paid Previews) – Rs 5 crore

Total – Rs 129 crore

In international markets too, Padmaavat’s performance has been exceptional. Its Saturday collection in North America was reported to be the highest ever for a Hindi film. In Australia too, it has crossed the lifetime business of previous hits like Bajirao Mastani, Dilwale, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

#Padmaavat box office collection January 29 – Rs 15 crore

January 28 – Rs 31 crore

January 27 – Rs 27 crore

January 26 – Rs 32 crore

January 25 – Rs 19 crore

January 24 (Paid Previews) – Rs 5 crore

Total – Rs 129 crore

Not only in North America or UK, the film has impressed audiences in Singapore too. Check out the tweet:

#Padmaavat continues to charm moviegoers across the globe…The film has wowed Singapore too…

Thu S$ 30,487

Fri S$ 63,401

Sat S$ 115,589.50

Sun S$ 85,120

Mon S$ 24,243

Total: S$ 318,840.50 [₹ 1.55 cr] / 20 screens

Carnival Movies Intl have distributed the film in Singapore. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018

With so much hue and cry before its release, the film has managed to raise a curiosity among the audience. It would be interesting to see if people will keep heading to theaters in the coming days.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd