Padmaavat box office collection day 5: Sanjay Leela Bhansali juggernaut is unstoppable

Padmaavat is roaring strong at the box office. Padmaavat is roaring strong at the box office.

The fanfare around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat has refused to die down. Despite widespread protests by political fringe groups throughout the country, cinephiles are flocking to the theatres to give Padmaavat a watch. And the film’s legendary box office figures are a proof of its phenomenal success. The opulent period drama has comfortably passed the Rs 100 crore mark in a matter of four days and its collection now stands at Rs 114 crore.

Though Padmaavat had opened to a mediocre response on January 25, a Thursday with Rs 19 crore worth of collection, it quickly picked pace on Friday with a humungous collection of Rs 32 crore and its graph has been on the upswing ever since. On its first Sunday, Padmaavat continued its winning streak and made Rs 31 crore.

Here are the day wise collection of Padmaavat at the Bollywood box office:

January 28 – Rs 31 crore

January 27 – Rs 27 crore

January 26 – Rs 32 crore

January 25 – Rs 19 crore

January 24 (Paid Previews) – Rs 5 crore

Total – Rs 114 crore

In international markets too, Padmaavat’s performance has been exceptional. Its Saturday collection in North America was reported to be the highest ever for a Hindi film. In Australia too, it has crossed the lifetime business of previous hits like Bajirao Mastani, Dilwale, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

In the coming days as well, Padmaavat is bound to create history. While movie-goers are going gaga about Ranveer Singh’s act as the anti-hero Alauddin Khilji in the film, Deepika Padukone’s Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor’s Maharawal Ratan Singh are also being appreciated. Will Padmaavat be able to entice audiences on working days as well? Let’s see.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd