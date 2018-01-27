Padmaavat box office collection day 3: This Ranveer Singh film is set to break records

Padmaavat box office collection day 3: Will the film break and make records? Padmaavat box office collection day 3: Will the film break and make records?

The beauty of Rani Padmavati aka Deepika Padukone, the righteousness of Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh and a completely off-the-rails character of Ranveer Singh as Allaudin Khilji has left the audience in awe of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Despite the protests, the film has managed to win hearts of the audience and come out victorious in terms of box office performance. While in some states, the controversy has worked against the film (some states have not released the film), in others, people are keen to find out why Padmaavat is courting controversy time and again.

The film, which started its box office journey by registering a striking collection of Rs 19 crore on its opening day, has already managed to cross Rs 50 mark in just three days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Padmaavat has a HUMONGOUS Day 2… Had it been a smooth release [some states are not screening the film], the all-India biz would’ve touched ₹ 40 cr… Wed 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr. Total: ₹ 56 cr. India biz… SUPERB!”

In fact, the film is performing really well in the international markets. “#Padmaavat is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE in key international markets… The growth on Fri [vis-à-vis Thu] is PHENOMENAL,” wrote Taran Adarsh. He revealed the performance of the film in numbers:

#Xclusive: And the audience verdict is crystal clear… #Padmaavat is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE in key international markets… The growth on Fri [vis-à-vis Thu] is PHENOMENAL… Day-wise data follows: Australia, New Zealand, UK and Germany… @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018

#Padmaavat

UK

Thu £ 115,710

Fri £ 143,642 [some locations yet to be updated]

Total: £ 259,352 [₹ 2.34 cr]@Rentrak#Padmaavat

GERMANY

Thu € 66,364

Fri biz yet to be updated.

Total: € 66,364 [₹ 52.45 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018

An IMPORTANT reason why #Padmaavat is scoring BIG numbers in Australia – besides the merits, of course – is the release strategy… Opened in all 3 chains: Hoyts, Event and Village [unlike other Indian films that have to choose between Hoyts and Event]… Paramount achieved it. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018

Sony should take a cue from the release strategy adopted by Paramount [for #Padmaavat] and release #PadMan accordingly in Australia… An international studio exploring an Indian film internationally can result in massive numbers [if the film is rich in merits]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018

He continued, “An IMPORTANT reason why #Padmaavat is scoring BIG numbers in Australia – besides the merits, of course – is the release strategy… Opened in all 3 chains: Hoyts, Event and Village [unlike other Indian films that have to choose between Hoyts and Event]… Paramount achieved it,” adding that Sony Entertainment should take this strategy in account for Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd