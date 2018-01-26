Padmaavat box office collection day 2: Will the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film pass the Rs 50 crore mark?

Padmaavat’s box office journey has begun with a bang. Padmaavat’s box office journey has begun with a bang.

After much furor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is finally running in theaters. The period drama, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, had to go through some testing times before seeing the light of the day. From violent protests by Karn Sena hooligans to a long delay in being approved by the Censor Board, Padmavati’s journey to being Padmaavat has been full of unprecedented struggles.

And while critics are showering their praise on Padmaavat for its wonderfully opulent visuals and Ranveer Singh’ performance as Alauddin Khilji, here’s a look at how the film is faring at the Bollywood box office. According to film trade analyst Girish Johar, the trends suggest that Padmaavat will approximately have crossed the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of Friday itself.

Trends for #Padmaavat BO today, #RepublicDay is huuge… cumulative BO by end of today is looking at 50crs range …fans are thronging theatres 💕⭐💕⭐💕⭐@deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 26, 2018

While collecting a monumental Rs 50 crore in two days is a grand feat in itself, considering the widespread disturbance around the theaters by political fringe groups, Padmaavat has truly achieved something far more spectacular. Earlier too, cinephiles had expressed fear regarding moving to the theaters to watch the film.

Last year, Golmaal Again was the highest box office opener of the year with a collection of Rs 30.14 crore. Will Padmaavat be able to topple the dream run of the Rohit Shetty horror comedy? Looking at the early trends, looks like, as Padmaavat’s lead actor Deepika Padukone said, the collection for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is going to be ‘earth-shattering.’

