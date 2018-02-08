Padmaavat box office collection day 15: Will PadMan dethrone the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Padmaavat box office collection day 15. Padmaavat box office collection day 15.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat has enjoyed a good run at the box office. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film broke several records in its first two weeks. While the film has already made a collection of Rs 231 crore, it remains to be seen if Padmaavat will continue to dominate the box office with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan all set to hit the screens on February 9.

Meanwhile, here is a happy news for fans of Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone. The actor has bagged the third spot in Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors of January 2018 list.

Deepika Padukone is the only female actor among the Top 3, with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart ranking first and second, respectively.

The Top Actors chart also features Priyanka Chopra in the 8th position. Other Hollywood ladies in the list are Millie Bobby Brown, Dove Cameron, Jennifer Lopez and Gal Gadot.

Not only the audience and critics, B-town veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Akhtar have also sent their token of appreciation for Deepika’s power-packed performance in Padmaavat.

The film also marks Deepika Padukone’s 7th film in the Rs 100 crore club and a hattrick in the Rs 200 crore club.

